PS Plus February 2020 Free Games Announced!

February is here and that means more free games for the PlayStation Plus subscribers. Here are the games that we will be getting this month.

Sony announced that PS Plus PS4 members will be getting three free games this month instead of the usual two. The first of the three is BioShock: The Collection which will include BioShock, BioShock 2, and Bioshock Infinite. This will be a nice addition to those waiting for the new BioShock game to arrive.

Then there is The Sims 4, the latest game from the franchise. Lastly, players will get Firewall Zero Hour, a shooter game that can be played online.

These games will be adding in on the 4th of February which means you still have a few hours to play the January free games if you have not.