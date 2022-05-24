PS4 Players To Be Left Out Of Next Gotham City Adventure

With talks about PS5 possibly being more attainable soon, it does not come as a surprise that more and more games will be leaving PS4 and Xbox One players behind and only focus on the new consoles.

Warner Bros. Montreal has just release a little more information on the upcoming new co-op game, Gotham Knight. According to the developer, the new game will only be released on the latest consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, along with a PC version.

They explained that the decision was made so that they can give their fans the best gameplay experienced but using the latest hardware out there. They have also confirm the fact that the game will only support two=player co-op in campaign mode debunking previous rumours that the new game might support up to 4 players.

Warner Bros. Montreal also release a new gameplay footage of the upcoming game showing us the Batman-less Gotham City and introducing players to Nightwing and Red Hood. You can check out the new gameplay demo here.