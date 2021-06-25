Read Dead Redemption 3 Release Date Cycled

The Read Dead Redemption series is without a doubt one of the most popular game series we have seen in the past decade and one which we can say has a lot more to come unlike other part 3 games which there are no signs of (Half Life 3).

Back in 2018 when Read Dead Redemption 2 was released, the co-founder of Rockstar, Dan Houser, stated in an interview with Vulture that if the game was sold out there would be a RDR3. As we know, the games opening weekend raked in $725 million making it a super success and with it concreting plans of another sequel.

Of course the next concern would be the expected release date of Read Dead Redemption 3. Given that the developer has another long running series with Grand Theft Auto under their belt, there is an obvious cycle that comes to pattern.

Read Dead Redemption 1 was released 6 years after Red Dead Revolver, which closely followed with Read Dead Redemption 2 only 8 years later. Simultaneously, GTA5 was released 5 years after GTA4; and GTA6 hasn’t been announced or released yet after 8 years. So with the development cycles taking longer now possibly due to the games being more expansive, we are now possibly looking at even a 10 year gap between past games. This would put the prediction of a Red Dead Redemption 3 release date of somewhere between 2028 and 2030.

What do you think? Could we see RDR3 release date any sooner?