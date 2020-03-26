Red Dead Redemption 2: Extra Bonuses Up For Grabs This Week!

Starting from now until the 30th of March, players will be able to get more bonuses and discounts when they play Red Dead Redemption 2’s online mode, Red Dead Online.

It was announced that those that decide to play the Moonshiner mission will be rewarded. Some of the rewards that will be offered include a 50% Role XP Boost on every Moonshiner activity like selling, bootleg and also story missions.

To play Moonshiner, players will need to be a Trader Rank 5 or at least completed a Trader sell mission. Players will also get 10 gold bar discount on all Moonshine shacks this week.

There is also a 40% discount on all roadster horses and band expansion. Those that fill all seven Outfit slots this week will also get a free off-hand holster.

All these extra bonuses will be offered to keep their fans busy while they stay at home during the pandemic.