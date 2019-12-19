Resident Evil 3 Remake: Can Your PC Take It?

The PC system requirement for the upcoming Resident Evil 3 Remake has been released so fans can now check and see if they are good or if they need to give their PC an update.

The minimum required for the PC is pretty similar to what we saw with the Resident Evil 2 Remake which is nice as it means if you could play that game, this should not be an issue as well.

Your PC will need to have a 64-bit processor and operating system and needs to run on Windows 7, 8.1 or 10. Powering it should at least be an Intel Core i5-4460, AMD FX 6300 or higher. The game also requires the PC to have 8GB RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or better with Direct X version 11.

Since it was announced, we have already seen a few trailers. It is also available for pre-order now. The game will be released on the 3rd of April 2020.