Resident Evil 3 Remake: How Long Is It?

Resident Evil 3 Remake is only a few days away and fans are all looking forward to diving right in. So how long will the remake be?

Well, according to the reports, a standard run of the game will take about 6 hours but you are one of those players that wants to make sure every nook and crannies are explored and all collectibles are found, well, it could take you about 11 hours or more to finish up the game.

Besides the release of Resident Evil 3, there is also the Resident Evil Resistance, which is a standalone multiplayer mode that will put four players against one mastermind controlling the zombie hordes.

All fans were supposed to get a taste of that this week but Xbox One players ended up getting it first after the PC and PS4 version encountered some problem but they will get to try it out eventually.