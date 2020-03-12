Rocket League: What The March Update Brings

Rocket League has just received its March update. Here is what the new update will be offering.

With the new patch, players will be allowed to trade in stacks of BLueprints to get something of a higher rarity. There will also be some updates in the inventory filters system.

The new update will also change the default settings for newcomers where the cameras are moved back a bit and change the dead zone value. For those that want to play it like the rest, they can set it back to the Legacy settings.

The update will also be the last update for those playing the game on Mac and Linux. These versions will lose most of the game features including online play. Affected fans can request for a refund through Steam now.