Scalebound: We Can Forget About It Now

Scalebound got us all excited when it was first announced but things took a turn for the worst soon after as things turned quiet. It was later announced that Scalebound has been canceled.

Despite being canceled for a few years now, there have still been rumors that the game is still being worked on but Xbox One boss has now confirmed that the game is not being worked on.

Phil Spencer added that he now regrets how things turn out for the game but added that there is no ill-will between them and Platinum and that they still talk to those guys and there is no animosity between those teams.

Since the cancellation of Scalebound, Platinum Games have released Nier: Automata and Astral Chain which have been doing pretty well since they were released.