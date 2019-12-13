Sekiro Nabs GOTY At The Game Awards

The highly anticipated Game Awards happened this week and of all the amazing games we have seen this past year, one game came above the rest, Sekiro.

Created by the same studio behind popular game Bloodborne, the new Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was given the overall Game of the Year awards. Other games that were also nominated for the game include Control, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Resident Evil 2, The Outer Worlds and Death Stranding.

The game also took home the award for the Best Action/Adventure game for 2019. While it is a big year for Sekiro and FromSoftware, some other games did also get to shine at the awards. Disco Elysium won four awards that it was nominated for.

Do you think Sekiro deserved the Game of the Year award or do you think it should have gone to somebody else?