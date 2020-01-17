Shenmue 3 DLC Will Bring In More Characters

The main Shenmue III game will already keep most players occupied for some time but the developer also wants to keep things fresh and exciting for the fans by announcing that a new DLC will be coming our way soon.

The new DLC will be coming in as the first post-launch update for the game. Fans will get the new Battle Rally DLC which will come with a new event for Ryo and his friends.

The new event is actually a competitive combat race where he will have to maintain a steady pace against his opponents and also face off in hand-to-hand combat to progress to the next part of the game. This time, Ryo will be joined by Wei Zhen and Wuying Ren from the series so players can utilize their skills in combat.

The DLC will be arriving on the 21st of January and will cost $8.