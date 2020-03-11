Shenmue 3 New DLC Ready Only Weeks After Last DLC

Shenmue 3 developers really did not want their fans to go bored of the game as it was reported that the new DLC, called The Big Merry Cruise pack will be arriving next week.

The new DLC will be set in Niaowu harbor where a new cruise ship will be arriving. Ryo can board the ship and explore it. Some of the activities that will be available on the ship include gambling. There are also a few mini-missions that will earn players some special outfits.

To play this new DLC, players will need to have already reached the Niaowu section in the game. The new DLC will be a part of the Complete DLC Collection which costs $15 and will come with three DLCs two of which have already been released.

If this is the only DLC that you want, you can purchase it as a standalone DLC for $4.