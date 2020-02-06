Games

Someday You’ll Return Release Date Announced

CBE Software will soon have a new horror game to offer. Called Someday You’ll Return, the game will be arriving in April on PC while the console version will arrive a little later.

Set in the Moravian Forest, the game comes in as a psychological horror game that will start off with the protagonist’s daughter running away again forcing him to face his fears.

The game was created by a two-person team in a four-year span. Not only are players required to solve the mystery but the game will also come with a few mechanics including crafting, alchemy, tracking, climbing, puzzles and more.

The game will be launched on the 14th of April on PC. Check out the trailer for the game below.

