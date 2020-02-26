Square Enix Updates On PAX East Plans

With the coronavirus still going around, some companies are rethinking their attendance to some of the major events this year and Square Enix has now updated the fans on their plans for PAX East later this month.

According to the developer, the team that was supposed to head to Pax East will now be staying at home which means they will be canceling their plan to attend the event.

With that canceled, that also means that the A Look Behind the Scene event will also be canceled but fans will still get some details about the game through a livestream that the developers will be having in place of the Pax East event.

Other plans like the developer signing and fan gathering event will also be canceled. While some developer have already decided to pull out of the event, PAX East will still be happening from the 27th of February until the 1st of March.