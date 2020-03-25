Stalker 2: The First Screenshot Released But…

The sequel to Stalker: Shadow of Chernobyl will be arriving soon and now, fans were given a look at the game with the first-ever screenshot for Stalker 2 but don’t expect to learn much as the screenshot does not have much to offer.

We don’t get to see any of the gameplay but the screenshot showed that looked like a distortion happening in the forest. While it does not have much to offer, it does give us an idea of the visual style of the game.

The screenshot was released with a note from the developer to encourage people to stay indoors. The developer was also added that they will be revealing more news about the upcoming game this year.

No release date has been offered yet. What else have you managed to pick up from the new screenshots?