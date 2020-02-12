Star Wars Battlefront 2 Fixes BB-8

Star Wars Battlefront 2 will be getting an update that will make some important changes to the game including updating the BB-8.

Soon after the droid was added into the game, it was reported that the BB-8 and its BB-9E had the wrong voiceover lines. The update will fix that issue along with a few more bugs that were reported.

Grevious’s Claw Rush move would sometimes drain the stamina of its opponent so that will be fixed as well. Not all are issues as it was reported that they are also looking to update the MC85 Star Cruiser and Resurgent-Class Star Destroyer with some collision detection, lighting, and visual effects.

More balancing will be done with this update as well including Ovissian Gunner, Caphex Spy, Sith Trooper and First Order Jet Trooper all getting a 50% Battle Point reduction.

The update will be arriving on the 12th of February but the patch notes are already on their site.