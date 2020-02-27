Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Update Detailed

Star Wars: Battlefront II will be getting an update soon and now the developer has revealed some additional detail about the update.

Called The Age Of Rebellion, the update will be released this month and will come with some new features including new co-op location, Ewok HUnter, ISB Agent 4 character, new weapons, and more update.

The Ewok Hunter are Ewok with a bow and can use Valiant Horn that can be blown to improve attacks and increase damage. Ewok Hunter can also throw Wisties at enemies to burn them.

The co-op will be getting seven new locations as well including Tatooine, Kessel, Death Star II, Endor and more. The full patch notes on the update are already on their website so do check that out to see what else is coming your way.

The update will be arriving on the 26th of February on the Xbox One, PS4, and PC.