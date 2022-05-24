Starfield Will Be Dropping Out Of 2022 Race

One of the most anticipated game from Bethesda this year was suppose to be Starfield, their first new IP in 25 years but it looks like fans will have to wait a little longer before they can get their hands on the game as Bethesda announced the delay.

Starfield take a huge step away from what we usually see from Bethesda. Unlike the other Bethesda games, the game will focus on space. According to the developer, the game will focus on realistic science-based backing. As expected from Bethesda, this will still be an RPG game but bigger and more hardcore.

The game was set to be released on the Xbox Series X|S and PC which was a huge blow to Sony Playstation fans but at this point, most people have already accepted that fact and is merely looking forward to see how Bethesda plans to bring something new to the table.

The initial release date was announced to be on the 11th of November 2022, and important date for Bethesda and their fans but they have now announced that the game will only be arriving in 2023. No actual date has been given yet so we will just have to wait and see.