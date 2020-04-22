Stranded Deep: New Survival Game Arrives This Week

If you are still looking for some games to pass time, you might want to check out the PS4 game arriving this week called Stranded Deep.

Developed by Beam Team Games, the developer announced the release date of the game. In Stranded Deep, we will be playing as a plane crash survivor in the Pacific Ocean. The player will have to survive and try to escape.

The trailer for the game was initially released back in 2018 and it looks like they are finally ready to show the world what they have been working on. The game took them 5 years to develop.

Stranded Deep is also available on PC as an Early Access, we do not know if the release of Stranded Deep on PS4 will affect the PC version but you can get it for $15 on Steam right now.

Check out the trailer below.