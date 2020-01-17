Super Smash Bros. Ultimate New Character Only Days Away

The popular Nintendo Switch game, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be getting a new fighter soon and we will be learning who it is this week during the live stream event.

Nintendo has confirmed that they will be taking an in-depth look at the new DLC fighter but did not reveal who the character really is. The new fighter will be added to the game as the fifth DLC character for the game as part of the Fighters Pass. The pass itself will cost fans $25 USD.

The other four fighters that have already been added to the game include Hero from Dragon Quest, Joker from Persona 5, Banjo and Kazooie and Terry Bogard.

Even after Fighter Pass is done, fans can continue to expect more DLC fighters to get added to the game as the company confirm that they are working on more right now.