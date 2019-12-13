Surgeon Simulator 2 Will Come With Co-Op Features

Other than giving out some awards, The Game Awards is also where some developers choose to announce their games and one of the games that was announced during the event this year is Surgeon Simulator 2. Here is what we know right now.

A new trailer for the game was released and while they did not confirm it, the trailer seems to be suggesting that there will be some sort of Co-op surgery going on.

There is still a lot that we do not know about the game but the developer promise that surgery will remain a huge part of the game but fans can expect to see more features and offerings this time.

The game is set to arrive in 2020 although no release date has been given yet.