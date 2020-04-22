The Division 2 Downtime Announced

Ubisoft is preparing to release a new update for The Division 2 this week and now they have announced the maintenance period where the game’s servers will go down while they prepare for Title Update 9.

Ubisoft has also released the full patch notes for Title Update 9 giving us a clear look at what the update will be offering. The new update will bring in the new Exotic reconfigure feature which will allow players to level up their gear’s power level and keep its utility as they continue to grow.

A few other Exotics will be updated as well with some like Sawyer’s Kneepads getting buffs while others like Bullet King and Lady Death will get some changes.

The new update is going to be massive as it will also be updated some of the mission and also fix some of the reported bugs in the game. You can check out the full patch notes on their website right now.