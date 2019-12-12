The Elder Scrolls: Legends Nothing New Coming

The end might be near for The Elder Scrolls: Legends as Bethesda announced that they are not working on any new content for the game.

In one of the latest post, it was announced that the additional content pack that was set to be released in 2019 will not be happening and that all development for the future has been stopped.

Of course, the game will still be available to play and download and they will continue to offer in-game events and other monthly rewards but there will not be any new expansion in the future.

As for whether or not this means that the Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch will not be getting the game as promised, we will just have to wait and see.