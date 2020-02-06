The Last Of Us 2: It’s Going To Get Violent

The rating for the upcoming The Last of Us 2 has been released giving us an idea of how violent the game will be.

On their website, it was shown that the game will come with an M rating from ESRB although the group has no officially published it yet. In the description, it writes that the game will have content that is Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Nudity, Sexual Content, Use of Drugs, and Strong Language.

The game is obviously not recommended for children. The Last of Us Part 2 is set to arrive in May so we are not that far off from the game but there is still a chance that the rating could still be updated from now until May.

The Last of Us Part 2 will be released on PS4 on the 29th of May.