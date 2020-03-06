The Outer Worlds New Update Will Have Much Needed Update

The Outer World will be coming with a new patch 1.3 soon and it will come with some updates that fans have been looking to get.

According to Obsidian, the new update will finally allow players to increase the size of the text in the game’s UI. While it might not sound like much, it has been something that the fans have been asking for a long time.

With this new patch, players’ will be able to adjust the text size when the game is one a screen that does not support the original text size. The patch will be arriving later this week but they did not give us a date yet.

There will also be a few more updates to come with the patch. You can check out the full notes on their site.