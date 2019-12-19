The Wolf Among Us 2 Getting A Clean Start

Although Telltale have already been working on a The Wolf Among Us 2 game before the company was shut down, it looks like anything they have come out with will go to the bin.

Announced at the Game Awards show, it was revealed that they will be bringing the title back but that they will be redoing everything from scratch. It was added that they feel it would be best if the creative team could start fresh and not be influenced by anything they have done in the past.

Telltale Games was acquired by LCG Entertainment with a few original developers rehired from the old studio. Some that did work on the original Wolf Among Us game will also be working on the new game.

No release date has been announced yet but seeing as they are starting from scratch, the wait could not be over anytime soon.