Toyota Hilux: What’s New?

The popular Toyota Hilux will be getting a much-needed update including a new look, an updated interior along with a better engine under the hood. Here are some of the changes that the Hilux will be getting.

On the outside, the vehicle will be getting an updated front fascia with a new grille and LED lights, plastic cladding over the wheel arches, and more. Opt for the Invincible X trim mode and you will get the INVINCIBLE lettering on the sides and tailgate so everybody will know that it is not a standard trim.

On the inside, the Hilux will be fitted with a modern-looking instrument cluster with an eight-inch display. The Hilux will also support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay now.

Under the hood, the Europe model will come powered by a 2.8-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that will be offering about 201hp and 369lb ft of torque. The standard model will come with FWD and six-speed manual transmission while the automatic transmission will be offered as a paid option.

The updated 2020 Toyota Hilux is set to arrive later this year.