Treachery In Beatdown City First Episode Gets Release Date

Those waiting for Treachery In Beatdown City to arrive will be happy to learn that there is now a date for the first episode.

Indie studio NuChallenger announced that the first episode will be arriving on the 31st of March on the Nintendo Switch console and PC. The first episode will be set in the city of East Fulton and it will come with five urban maps.

There will also be three different player characters to choose from including Lisa, the Boxing,, and MMA expert, Brad the pro wrestler and Bruce, the Jeet Kune Do/ Capoeira fighter.

The game will be released on PC via Steam and also on the Nintendo Switch console for now. No word on when the next episode will arrive but at least we have the first episode to look forward to now.