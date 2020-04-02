Ubisoft Offer Another Popular Game For Free!

Ubisoft have been offering up their games for free to help fans past time as they continue to stay indoors and now, it was announced that Rayman Legends will be free to claim on PC following Child of Light.

Players can claim the game from now until the 3rd of April. To claim the game, you need to have an Uplay account which is free to register and have. After that, you need to go to the free giveaway page and click “Get Free Game”. There you will choose your platform, the only option now is PC and you will see the game get added to your account.

If Rayman Legends is not your thing, there are other games that you can try out during these times like Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, The Crew 2 and Trials Rising.

Free games like Might & Magic: Chess Royale, and Rabbids Coding are also being offered for free now.