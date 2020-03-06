Valve Index VR Headset: More Coming In Anticipation Of Half-Life: Alyx

With Half-Life: Alyx arriving in a few days, people have been asking around for the Valve Index VR headset since you will need a VR headset to play the game. Luckily, Valve announces that they will be restocking the hardware before the game arrives.

The Valve Index VR kit will be arriving this Monday on the 9th of March. However, if you are looking to get one as, you might want to act fast as Valve predicted that the hardware will be sold out very fast but they also added that they will be trying to increase their supplies in the coming months.

The Valve Index VR kit will be offered for $999 and that will come with an Index headset, controllers, base stations and also a copy of the Half-Life: Alyx game.

Of course, the game is also compatible with other headsets so you don’t have to get the Valve hardware if you already own one of the supported R headsets.