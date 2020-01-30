Warcraft 3: Reforged, Game Fandom Not All Good

It is nice to know that you already have a huge fanbase that will be waiting for a game to be released but there is also a downside to a game being already so popular.

With the release of Warcraft 3: Reforged, the developers are now talking about what they had experienced during the making of the game. According to Pete Stilwell, it is both a blessing and a curse to have such a dedicated fanbase as they wanted to appeal to the fans but also introduce new players to the Warcraft universe who would not know the origin story of that world.

To make sure they please the fans, the developer has decided to keep the gameplay the same but also update its visuals and sound and also improve on the social and matchmaking elements of the game so that it can now offer a better gameplay experience.

The remastered version will also come with new features like the map editor and custom games.