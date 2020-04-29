Warframe Major Update Detailed

Warframe will be getting some new content that is perfect for their fans that are stuck at home right now. Here is what we can look forward to.

On the developer stream, some additional details about the Warframe update were revealed. Not only did we get to see some of the animations and aesthetics and we also got to see the new Warfram Protea, the new story quest that will arrive with Deadlock Protocol.

It was also announced that Nightwave Intermission 2 will finally be ending and will go into Season 3. According to the team, the third season will not be as brutal as the last.

As for when these will be arriving, it was revealed that Glassmaker will be arriving very soon while Deadlock Protocol will only be arriving in May. Warframe is currently available on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.