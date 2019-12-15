Warframe New Expansion Up For PC

A new trailer for the upcoming Warframe expansion was shown at the Game Awards. Called Empyrean, the expansion is now ready for PC players although those from other platforms will have to wait a little longer.

The expansion will come with new gameplay called Railjack, a custom ship that every player can get which will allow them to travel into the deep space and take part in some space-combat mission.

Players can also control areas on the ship like an engineer, gunner, pilot and more. While PC players get to enjoy the expansion, those on Xbox One, Switch and PS4 will have to wait a little longer. No actual release date has been given just yet.