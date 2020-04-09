Witcher 3: Which Platform Did The Best

It might not feel like it but The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has released about five years ago and CDPR has now released its latest earnings report showing which platform the game did the best in.

Overall, they managed to sell 12million PC versions of the game followed by the PS4 version which got 10.8 million. Then the gap widens as they only managed to sell 4.3 million units of Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch version was released not too long ago and that got them 700,000 sales.

The chart also showed that while in 2015, the physical version dominated, digital version soon took over as the biggest distribution channel with the digital version ultimately taking up 82 percent of copies sold.

Based on the region, the developer sold the most unit in Europe followed by Asia and then NA.