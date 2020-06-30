World Of Warcraft Brings Back Classic Event

One more event from the past will be making a return to the World of Warcraft next month. Here is what we know right now.

The new Gates of Ahn’Qiraj event will unlock on the 28th of July bring some new quest chain to the game. According to that note in the forums, the new patch will arrive in July and will unlock a quest to craft the Scepter of Shifting Sands. Players can also contribute resources to the Ahn’Qiraj war. When both activities have been completed, the gates will open.

The event first took place back in 2006. The gates were then left permanently open in 2009 but were later closed when the Cataclysm expansion arrived.

With the developer’s continued effort to update World of Warcraft Classic, we can expect more such events to make a comeback in the near future.