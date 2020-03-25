Xbox Live Downtime Affects Modern Warfare

It looks like Modern Warfare players will have to wait a little more before they can jump back into the game as some players reported that the Xbox Live has gone down once more.

With the Xbox Live down, some players won’t be able to launch their games like Smite as well as Modern Warfare. Soon after the issue was reported, Xbox tweeted that they are aware of the issue and is looking to fix it as soon as possible.

This will be the third time Xbox Live has gone down in the same month. Some people think that the issue could be because more people are staying home to work and with school stopping and all, the traffic might be higher than usual which could explain the server crashing as the Xbox Live is experiencing for strain.

Whatever the reason is, we hope that Microsoft can get it back online for the fans as soon as possible.