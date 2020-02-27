Yakuza: Like A Dragon Update Will Make Game More Challenging

Yakuza: Like A Dragon will be getting an update but not everybody will get to play the update.

The new DLC for the game will only be usable for those that have already completed the game once. This new DLC will allow them to play it once more but it will be much more difficult this time around.

Called the Additional Challenge Expansion Pack, this paid DLC will come with a New Game Plus option that will turn up the difficulty level of the game. This is perfect for those that want to play the game once more but want it to be challenging as well.

We still do not know how much the DLC will cost yet. Those living in the western regions are also still waiting for the game to arrive. All we know now is that it is set to be released in 2020 but we do not know when.