Sony PlayStation 5: Price Not Decided Yet

We are not too far off from the next-gen Sony console as the company has already hinted at a 2020 release date but what the fans would like to know now is how much the console will be sold for.

According to Sony, they are not ready to talk about the price of the console just yet and some poeple think that they might be waiting for Microsoft before they decide on a price.

One of the advantages that PS4 had over the Xbox One the last time was it is $100 cheaper than the Xbox One. That and the fact that the PS4 had more exclusive games to offer gave Sony the edge it needs.

With both the Xbox One and PS4 set to be released in 2020, we should be learning more about both consoles soon.