Lamborghini Urus ST-X To Arrive This Year

The Lamborghini Urus was just the start for Lamborghini as they continue to work on new options under the Urus name with the racing version possibly arriving this year.

We got to see this track version of the Lamborghini Urus ST-X concept last year and according to Maurizio Reggiani, the head of research and development for Lamborghini, the vehicle is set to make an appearance at the 2020 Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Final which will be happening on the 31st of October.

Lamborghini is also working on a plug-in hybrid option of the Lamborghini Urus. While making it happen will not be an issue, Lamborghini will have to figure out what it needs to stand out from the other Urus version.

Not only is Lamborghini looking at plug-in hybrid for their SUV but we might also see their future supercars come with one as well but nobody knows when that will happen.