Lamborghini To Show New Model Next Week?

With everything that is going on right now, there won’t be a huge event for the unveiling for the new Lamborghini model but the automakers plan to unveil their new model virtually next week as they prepare to restart their production.

According to Lamborghini, they are completing all the necessary measures to keep their people safe as they return to work as the Italian government gives factories the green light to reopen.

The Sant’Agata factory was put to work on masks and other items of PPE during the pandemic will now start producing cars one more. As for the new model that Lamborghini will be showing off next week, some people think that it will be a new variant of an existing model instead of a new car but we will have to wait and see which model gets this new variant.

The Virtual launch will be happening on the 7th if May so mark your calendar.