2021 Renault Kadjar Electrifying Future Hinted

More electric models will be coming our way as automakers continue to work to add EV variants to their lineup with the latest to join the party being the 2021 Renault Kadjar.

The second-gen Renault Kadjar SUV will be coming in with some updated tech and also powertrain option. Riding on the CMF-C platform, the same platform that the Qashqai is riding on, the platform will allow Renault to fit on a hybrid powertrain onto the Kadjar.

From what we have seen so far, chances are, we shall be seeing it with a 1.6-liter petrol engine that will be mated to an electric motor powered by a 9.8kWh battery which could deliver about 160bhp and will have about 188mpg to offer. There were also some talks about the vehicle not getting a diesel engine.

As for the interior, the 2021 model will come fitted with a huge touchscreen along with better quality materials. To create an upmarket vibe, it will also be getting some ambient lighting and higher-end trim options.