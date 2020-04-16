Mazda Lend A Helping Hand During Pandemic

With so many countries being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies are doing what they can to help the society and for Mazda, it was to lighten the burden for healthcare workers.

They are calling it the Essential Car Care Program and according to the reports, the program will offer healthcare workers free oil changes and enhanced cleaning services starting from the 16th of April 2020. The nice part about it all is that you don’t have to own a Mazda to enjoy the benefit as they are offering it to anybody that works in health care.

Those that are eligible include those that work in hospitals, urgent care, surgical centers, birth centers, healthcare providers, blood banks and more. The full list is out on their website so do check that out to see if your work falls under the list.

The ECCP will end on the 4th of May 2020.