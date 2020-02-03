2021 Chrysler Pacifica: What’s New?

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica could be getting a major update later this year if this new prototype is any indication.

The vehicle was spotted got tested out in the open and although it was well covered up, it was also clear that some changes were made in the front and in the back. The photographer also noted that the driver inside quickly tried to cover up the interior when he notices that pictures were being taken suggesting that more changes could be happening on the inside as well.

There were rumors that Chrysler could be thinking about adding an all-wheel-drive option when the 2021 model arrives but we will have to wait and see. The prototype seen in the latest spy images looked very close to production-ready which means we probably won’t have to wait that long before we actually see the vehicle make its debut.

What other updates are you hoping to see?