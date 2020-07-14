2021 Ford Bronco Ready To Compete With The Wrangler

The Jeep Wrangler has been dominating the market for so long and now it looks Ford might give it a run for its money with the 2021 Ford Bronco which was finally announced this week. Here is what we know right now.

The 2021 Ford Bronco was unveiled this week. The base two-door Ford Bronco will come fitted with a seven-speed manual transmission and will retail for $29,995 which is more expensive than the Wranlger but only by a little.

Those looking for a four-door version will have to pay an additional $4700 which is much higher than the Wrangler Unlimited. Customers will get six more trim options besides the base with the First Edition Four-Door trim sitting right on top with a $64,995 price tag

Customers can start making reservations for the Bronco now. The deposit is refundable too.