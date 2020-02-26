2021 Ford Bronco: What Is It Hiding Inside?

We are only a few weeks away from the unveiling of the 2021 Ford Bronco and while we wait, let’s check out what the latest spy shots have to offer.

New images showing the interior of the 2021 Ford Bronco have been revealed and from what we can see, the interior will not be carried over from the Ranger much to the relief of the fans. The dashboard design looks to be new and original.

It will have a gear selector similar to the Ranger but the infotainment screen on the Bronco is fitted atop an upright stack. There is also an accessory switch bank that is mount in an overhead console.

These are the only details we can pick up from the images right now but the answers should be revealed pretty soon as we will be seeing the debut in a few weeks.