2021 GMC Canyon: New Editions Announced

GMC will be offering a few more new editions of their GMC Canyon as the automaker announced the new 2021 Canyon AT4 off-road package.

They did start to teased it last year and now it will be coming in to take the place of the Canyon All Terrian trim model. The new option will come with a new grille to replace the rectangular grille that it had in the past. It will also be getting the red recovery hooks and the rest of the features that the All Terrian kit had to offer.

GMC also announce that there will be a more polish Denali trim coming our way. It was added that the vehicle will be fitted with a grille that has a more sculpted and layered pattern, 20inch Diamond Cut aluminum wheels and more. They did not provide us with any pictures.

Both models will be offered with a 3.6-liter V6 engine with 308hp or the 2.8 liter Duramax diesel engine that will be offering 181hp.