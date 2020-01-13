2020 Genesis G90: How Much Will It Cost?

Genesis has finally revealed the new price tag for the 2020 Genesis G90 model. So how much more will it cost compared to the 2019 model? Well, the new online configurator should have all the answers here

It was revealed that the 2020 Genesis G90 3.3T Premium model will now cost $73m195 which is $2850 more expensive than last year’s model. The 5.0 Ultimate, on the other hand, will retail for $76,695 now which is $1850 more expensive than before.

Coming in as standard features now will e the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear entertainment system with twin 10.3inch screens, adaptive cruise, blind-spot monitor and more.

The 2020 Genesis G90 will be coming in to compete with models like the Audi A8, BMW 740i, Mercedes Benz S450 and more.