BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition Drops In Spain

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is now available in Spain with a new launch edition that can only be purchased online.

The new 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow will come with some updates and updated styling. On the outside, the vehicle will be fitted with the Sapphire Black plant with the Shadow LIne BMW Individual exterior accents. It will also be fitted with a 19inch M Performance Style 555 M alloy wheels in Jet Black.

Three powertrain options will be offered including 218i, 220d, and M235i xDrive. The first two will be fitted with M Sport finish while the M235i xDrive will be fitted with M Performance Package.

On the inside, it will also be fitted with sports seats with Sensatec and cloth upholstery, M leather steering wheel, M floor mats and M goodies.

The base model will start from €37,675 while the M235i xDrive Gran Coupe Black Shadow will be offered for €63,127.