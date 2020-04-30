BMW 5 Series & BMW iX3 Refreshed Image Leaked

More BMW images have been leaked to the public including the 2021 BMW 5 Series and BMW iX3 giving fans a clear look at what is to come.

Things are least exciting on the side of the BMW 5 Series since the vehicle will only be getting a mid-cycle refresh. From what we can see, 2021 will not look too different from the current model but it will be getting a rounder headlight in front and a wider grille.

The 530e will be coming in with a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine that will be mated to an electric motor to offer about 252hp and 310lb ft of torque.

The BMW iX3, on the other hand, will be fitted with a more angular kidney grille with a sharper-looking front bumper. Powering it will be a 74kWh battery pack with a single motor that will offer about 270miles of range. The BMW iX3 will not be coming to the US.