Volkswagen ID.4 EV Spotted With Coupe Body

We were supposed to see Volkswagen debut their ID.4 Crossover model at the New York Auto Show but that was canceled. Now, it looks like crossover is not the only option that Volkswagen plans to offer.

A Volkswagen ID.4 with a coupe body was spotted getting testing out in the open. While the proportion matches what we have seen so far, the sloping roof was a clear giveaway that this could be the Coupe variant. With this design, the boot space in the back would most likely be reduced.

Besides that, it was speculated that it will be this variant that will be carrying the GTX nomenclature which is said to be the GTI of electric vehicles with the X suggesting that it will have a second front motor.

While it made sense that the GTX model would most likely have more power to offer, nobody really knows how much more Volkswagen plans to offer. As for when we will be seeing the ID.4, the original plan was to offer it this year but we will have to see if that will still be happening now.