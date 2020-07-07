Chevrolet Camaro & More To Get Teen-Focus Safety Feature

General Motors gave us a look at their Belt Assurance feature which is a safety feature that would not allow the vehicle to shift out of Park if the driver and the front passenger does not have their seat buckled up. The feature was offered on some models in 2014 and 2015 and they promise more models will also be offered with it.

In 2019, the tech was packaged as the Teen Driver System and came together with other safety features like geofencing, speed limit warning and more and this year, we will see the Teen Driver System get offered to a few other Chevrolet models including the 2021 Chevrolet Camera along with the Cadillac CT4 and CT5.

Buick will also be offering the Teen Driver System on their Buick Envision and Encore GX. These new techs might not sound like much but it has save teenagers’ lives as it keeps them in check and ensure that they are keeping up with all the safety procedures when they are behind the wheels.